Accra, Dec. 28, GNA – The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would on Saturday, December 29, hold its primary in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, to select one of five aspirants to represent the party in the January 31 by-election.

The contestants are Madam Lydia Alhassan; Madam Victoria Esinam Ansah Offei; Madam Yaa Aboagye; Mr Samuel Amankwah; and Mr Ato Williams.

The seat became vacant following the passing of Mr Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, the Member of Parliament for the area, on Wednesday, November 21.

The NPP has held the seat since 2000, with Mr Agyarko succeeding Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the current Chief of Staff in January 2013.

Meanwhile, the NDC side elected Mr Delali Kwasi Brempong in their election on Friday, December 28.

The Electoral Commission (EC) would open and receive the nominations for the by-election on Thursday, January 10 to Saturday, January 12, 2019.

This would take place at the EC’s Office in the Ayawaso District from 0900 hours to 1200 hours and 1400 hours and 1700 hours.

GNA