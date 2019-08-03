news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah/Ruth Armah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 3, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Loyal Ladies, an Association of voluntary females that support the NPP has discussed the way forward to support the leadership of the Party to re-attain power in the upcoming 2020 general election.

The discussion was part of the Association’s Greater Accra Regional Conference, organised in Accra on Saturday to commemorate its third anniversary and encourage active participation of young women in the political landscape.

Maame Adwoa Pomaah, the President of the NPP Loyal Ladies Association speaking on the theme, “Bridging the Expectation Gap between Party Top Hierarchy and Foot Soldiers: The Key to Victory 2020 and beyond,” said the participation of women in nation’s building was crucial.

“Especially in our current political dispensation and since Loyal Ladies was founded, I can say without doubt that through our advocacy and political activities, the interest of many women in politics has been rekindled,” she added.

She noted that many young women were more willing to discuss politics and participate actively in it, which was evident from the formation of many new political groups.

With women constituting the majority in the country, she said, it was incumbent on them to rise above the criticisms they faced and conquer their fears to promote the development of the nation.

In every political dispensation, Maame Pomaah said successes were achieved collectively with the help of various groups from different works of life and social statuses, pledging unending commitment for their Political Party to hold the reign of government for a long period.

She advised that the hard work and loyalty of such persons never be forgotten, although, responsibilities could increase.

