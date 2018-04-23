Accra, April 23, GNA - Mr Clement Ababio, an aspiring Communications Officer for the Tema East branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appealed to the ruling New Patriotic Party to step up its game. He said many Ghanaians were expectant because of the promises they made during the 2016 political campaigns and urged them to work harder to redeem their image or lose out to the NDC in 2

He said many Ghanaians were expectant because of the promises they made during the 2016 political campaigns and urged them to work harder to redeem their image or lose out to the NDC in 2020.

Outlining his plans in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Ababio said the NPP was not living up to expectation and the NDC would capitalise on it to make political gains in 2020 if they did not change their tactics.

“For me, the summation of the fact is that Ghana has not been transformed one bit, in spite of the fact that President Akufo-Addo promised to transform the country in 18 months.

Mr Ababio said Ghana had retrogressed in the 16 months of the NPP saying “a downgrade of Ghana in the 2017 World Business Outlook from 108th to 120th, is clear evidence of what is at hand.

“On the World Best Countries profile tabulated by no less an institution than the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School (in partnership with BAV Consulting and US News and World Report) Ghana in 2018 has already slipped three places to 71st after ending 2017 at 68th out of only 80 countries covered!” Mr. Ababio said.

He also pointed out that Ghana had slipped on the Forbes Best Country To Do Business list from 79 in 2015 to 90 so far. This year, Ghana has also been ranked 108th on the World Happiest Country Report.”

He said apart from that, international anti-corruption Watchdog, Transparency International, had demoted Ghana by three places on its 2018 Corruption perception index.

Mr Ababio called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to up his game in political and economic spheres to make Ghanaians comfortable to create wealth.

He promised to bring on board workable plans that would unseat the NPP government in the 2020 polls.

