By Doris Amenyo, GNA



Accra, Aug. 06, GNA – Mr. Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa, the Amasaman Constituency first Vice Chairman of the ruling the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has filed his nomination to contest the party’s parliamentary primary election in the area.

His completed forms and filing fee of GHS20,000.00, in a banker’s draft, had already been submitted to the Election Committee in keeping with the party’s election guidelines.

A huge crowd of enthusiastic supporters accompanied him to the party’s constituency office at Amasaman to complete the filing process.

Mr. Afrifa-Mensa said he was seeking to represent the people to bring change – to make things better for them.

“There is a wind of change in Amasaman and I represent that wind of change.”

He was eager to help bring down the joblessness, particularly among the youth in the constituency, to make their lives meaningful to themselves, their families, community and the society, in general.

He called for the party’s delegates to give their votes to him, to capture the seat, held by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Afrifa-Mensa said he was deeply touched by the tremendous support for his parliamentary bid by the constituents and asked that they united their effort to win both the parliamentary and presidential elections in 2020.

He added that he would continue to work hard to assist address the development challenges of the area.

Mr. Obodai Sai, the Chairman of the Committee, reminded all that the parliamentary primaries was a purely internal affairs and should be devoid of acrimony and bitterness.

Mr. Kamaldeen Ibrahim, Secretary of the Elections Committee, who received the nomination forms and filing fees, said these would be forwarded to the Regional Office of the party.

