By Dennis Peprah, GNA Sunyani, April 22, GNA - The Brong-Ahafo Regional Election Committee has defied a court injunction allegedly restraining the party from holding the regional congress to elect new regional executives. The 29 constituency chairmen of the Party in the Region have, therefore, signed an undertaken to hold the election. The alleged injunction had delayed the electoral processes

The alleged injunction had delayed the electoral processes for hours, a situation which nearly attracted the anger of some of the delegates who arrived at the Pastoral Centre of the Congress around 0600 hours.

Though the Regional Electoral Commission (EC) failed to conduct and supervise the election, the Election Committee of the Party has set-up its internal EC to conduct the election.

As at filing this report around 1540 hours, the Election Committee, Chaired by Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, a former Brong-Ahafo Regional Chairman of the NPP, had arrange ballot boxes and other electoral materials for the election to take place.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that some disgruntled members of the Party in the Atebubu Constituency filed the injunction at a High Court at Wenchi in the Region.

However, Mr Adu-Gyan, who is the Director General of the Kofi Annan ICT Training Centre, said the Regional Election Committee had heard about the alleged injunction and it was yet to receive a copy.

Meanwhile, more than 600 delegates drawn from the 29 constituencies in the Region were expected to cast their ballots.

In all 31 candidates are contesting for the various regional executive positions.

Some of the delegates and party supporters were sighted sleeping under trees, while others were also dancing to brass band and instrumental music.

Security was also tight as several police personnel were sighted at the venue to maintain law and order.

Apraku Tuffour, popularly known as ‘Taazan,’ a popular NPP supporter, commended the Election Committee for the bold decision to continue with the election, a decision, he said, was taken in the interest of the party.

Another supporter, Nana Yaw Yeboah, said the interest of the NPP superseded the interest of any individual or group of individuals, hence the need to hold the elections.

