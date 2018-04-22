By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA Tarkwa (W/R), April 22, GNA - The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Delegates’ Conference in Tarkwa ended successfully at the weekend with the election of Mr Francis Ndede Sikh as the Regional Chairman with 233 votes. In all, 514 delegates participated in the exercise, supervised by the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Mr Stephen Opoku Mensah. Nana Kumi Ansah

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Tarkwa (W/R), April 22, GNA - The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Delegates’ Conference in Tarkwa ended successfully at the weekend with the election of Mr Francis Ndede Sikh as the Regional Chairman with

233 votes.

In all, 514 delegates participated in the exercise, supervised by the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Mr Stephen Opoku Mensah.

Nana Kumi Ansah won the first Vice Chairman position with 185 votes, beating Mr Alberto Takyi with 88 votes, Mr James Obeng Junior with 135 votes, Mr Abdul Mumin Issah 43 votes, and Mr Mohammed Ben Ali, 46 votes.

The second Vice chairman position went to Mr Ishmael Whajah with 193 votes.

Madam Abena Kwallah lost the same position with 115 votes, followed by Mr Samuel Otto, 64 votes, Mr Kojo Yiadom Boakye, 45 votes, Mr Gabriel Gyasi, 42 votes, and Mr Charles Cobbinah, 39 votes.

The incumbent secretary, Mr Charles Bissue polled 248 votes to beat his two contenders, Mr Okatekyie Amankwaa Afrifa and Mr Eammunel Acquaah who had 188 votes and 61 votes respectively.

Mr Samuel Adu Adjei maintained the assistant secretary position with 194 votes while his two opponents, Mr Ken Woode and Mr Samuel Kofi Abiaw lost with 84 and 48 votes respectively.

Mr Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed polled 230 votes to retain his position as the organiser, while his four counterparts; Mr Amoabeng Acheampong had 196 votes, Mr Kwame Kintoh 47 votes, Mr Kojo Acquah 18 votes, and Mr Baba Yiddana, seven votes.

The Women’s organiser position was retained by the incumbent, Madam Golly Antwi Boasiako, with 355 votes to defeat Madam Juliana Aidoo and Madam Agnes Naana Amoah, who had 99 and 64 votes respectively.

For the regional treasurer position, Mr Horma Akasi Mienzah defeated Nana Adjoa Appiah, Mr Simon Peter Akufur and Madam Esther Nyantatyi with 214 votes. They polled 195 votes, 10 votes and 73 votes respectively.

The youth organiser position went to Mr Benedict Addae with 142 votes whilst Mr Benjamin Paa Kwesi Moses had 138 votes, Mr Ishmael Bravo, 139 votes, and Osagyefo Kwaw, 78 votes.

Mr Al-Labib Shaman was elected as the Nasara Coordinator with 152 votes, whilst Alhaji Ridwan Ishaq lost the same position with 38 votes, Mr Onasis Aminu Abubakar, nine votes, Alhaji Adam Haruna Ahmed, 141 votes, Mr Alhassan Abdul Raman, 106 votes, and Mr Sidi Ibrahim-Ahmed, 54 votes.

The chairman-elect, Mr Francis Sikh, expressed appreciation to the delegates for giving him the opportunity to serve the Party.

He pledged to settle all disputes in the Region to help the Government to retain power in the 2020 election.

GNA