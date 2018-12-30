news, story, article

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA



Koforidua, Dec. 30, GNA - The New Juaben South Municipal Assembly and 4-H Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation into youth leadership development, are collaborating to retool the zonal councils to make them function effectively.

Mr Isaac Appau-Gyasi, the Municipal Chief Executive, has therefore called for the establishment of a committee to come out with guidelines for the implementation of the 4-H Ghana project geared towards providing the zonal councils with logistics and staff to enhance service delivery.

He said the Assembly had already made provisions under its 2019 Budget for the procurement of some office equipment and furniture for the zonal council secretariats within the Municipality.

Mr Appau-Gyasi said this at a meeting with representatives of 4-H Ghana, chairmen of zonal councils in the Municipality and the Executive Committee of the Assembly at Koforidua.

He expressed the hope that the retooling of the zonal councils would support the Assembly to fulfill its mandate to the people of New Juaben South.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Mr Appiah Kweku-Boateng, the Executive Director of 4-H Ghana, said STAR-GHANA was supporting the NGO to fulfill its pledge of equipping the zonal councils, which is expected to enhance citizens participation in local governance issues, especially the youth, women and People with Disability.

“It is expected that when the zonal councils are well equipped their performance would improve by 30 per cent, which would also reflect in same measure in their revenue generation,” he said.

