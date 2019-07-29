news, story, article

Accra, July 29, GNA- Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, an executive Member of the Tema East Constituency branch of the NDC has called on the Northern Philadelphia Branch Chairman of the party to forgive over his disqualification from running for Parliamentary ticket of Tema East.

“I know how exactly my brother, Nii Bediako Kraku feels, because I have been there before. But the advice I will give him is that, he should let go and give it to God. May be it is not God’s will that he becomes PC this time round and from experience it is better to obey providence in matters like this,” Mr. Ashitey Adjei said.

Nii Bediako Kraku and his supporters have been beside themselves with anger after he was told by the Vetting Committee that he could not run for the 2020 Parliamentary ticket because of his failure to resign as Branch Chairman.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, the man who is popularly called Moshake warned that if he allows the anger to fester, it may mislead him into making a hasty decision that he would later regret deeply.

“There is an abundance of politicians, whose temporal anger over a party decision have led them into permanent regret because they just could not forgive,” Moshake said.

Citing his personal experience, he recalled that in 2008, after part of the NDC had splintered into the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), led by Dr. Obed Asamoah, he went along with the DFP and became their Tema East Parliamentary Candidate.

“I attended Parliamentary debates with Ashong Narh and Kempes Ofosuware and beat them soundly in the debates. However, there was a slight delay in filing my tax clearance certificate and therefore could not exactly meet the 1700 hour deadline. Because of this, the Electoral Commissioner refused to accept the tax clearance certificate and I was disqualified.

“It was very painful because I really prepared for the election, but the dream just ended like that. However, I gave it all to God while I watched on painfully while Kempes and Ashong Narh, went ahead to contest.

“Because I managed to hold on to my emotions, today I am back in the NDC, where I belong to. If I had acted out of anger and done untoward things, that could have been the end of my political career, but because I did not, today, I am a Constituency Executive Member in my party. I can say the same with people like the current Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten and Nkrabea Effah Darteh, who at some point in their political careers suffered disappointments with their party, the NPP, but did not allow the pain to mislead them.

“I urge Ni Kraku to learn a lesson from my experience and just forgive. God has time for everybody, his time will come,” Moshake said.

He also called on all unhappy supporters of the Northern Philadelphia Branch Chairman of the party to hold it together in the supreme interest of the party.

“At the end of the day, the party’s interest is bigger than the interest of any one of us,” Moshake said.

GNA