By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA Accra, Jan. 25, GNA - The Centre for Local Governance and Advocacy (CLGA), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) with interest in local governance and research, has reminded the Government to meet the 40 percent appointment of women to the public sector. Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, Madam Gladys Gillian Naadu Tetteh, the Deputy Executive Dire

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Accra, Jan. 25, GNA - The Centre for Local Governance and Advocacy (CLGA), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) with interest in local governance and research, has reminded the Government to meet the 40 percent appointment of women to the public sector.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, Madam Gladys Gillian Naadu Tetteh, the Deputy Executive Director of the CLGA, urged the Government to give meaning to gender mainstreaming and positive discrimination in governance by appointing competent women as deputy ministers and district chief executives.

‘‘We wish to propose that out of six metropolitan chief executives to be appointed, at least two must be reserved for women. Out of the 49 municipal chief executives to be appointed , at least 15 must be reserved for women, while the 161 district chief executives to be appointed, 65 must be women,” she said.

She commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing nine women as ministers in the first round of the ministerial appointment, representing 25 per cent of the 36 ministerial nominations.

She appealed to the President to fast-track the appointment of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) to ensure effective and efficient administration of the various assemblies.

Madam Tetteh said the absence of the MMDCEs, aside making it practically difficult to make certain important policy decisions relating to procurement, would also affect the approval of the “Warrant” for the composite expenditure.

She appealed to the President, Members of Parliament and the incoming Minister of Local Government and Rural Development to, as a matter of urgency, amend the new Local Governance Act, (Act 936) promulgated in 2016, because the law sought to re-centralise the decentralised local governance system.

According to her, some provisions in the legislation undermined effective citizens’ participation in governance at the local level and contradicted certain provisions in the 1992 Constitution which promoted grassroots participation.

Madam Tetteh said: “We are not happy with the provisions of Section 2.2 of the legislation which scraps the zonal councils as part of the sub district structures within the local government system.

“Decentralised governance will not only suffer but will be meaningless if the local government system operates without zonal councils, especially when the unit committees have not been properly resourced to perform their functions.

“Currently, per the new law, the zonal councils have been scrapped without indicating how the assemblies are going to function without them. Therefore, the CLGA is calling for re-introduction of the zonal councils into the local governance structure of Ghana’’.

She said the NGO would continue to put duty bearers and the Government on their toes to deliver on their mandate and manifesto promises, especially those on local governance and decentralisation.

Dr Eric Oduro Osae, a governance expert and a Board Member of the CLGA, expressed some reservations over the creation of certain ministries which, he believed, would result in duplication of resources.

He cited the creation of the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development which, he said, would have its functions conflicting with some responsibilities assigned to the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry.

“For instance, if a metropolitan assembly has allocated portions of its budget for urban upgrading at the Zongo and the Ministry for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, which will draw its budget from the presidency, also makes allocation for the same Zongo development, of course, it will result in duplication of cost,’’ he said.

He, therefore, called for effective collaboration and harmonisation between the two ministries in order to avoid such scenarios from happening.

GNA