Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – The National Youth and Women's Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is underway at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Millennium City, in the Central Region.

The 1,030 youth delegates would be electing the NDC's National Youth Organiser and his two deputies.

The 750 women delegates would also be electing the Party's National Women's Organiser and her two deputies.

Those vying for the National Youth Organiser position include Mr Wonder Madilo, Mr George Opare Addo and Mr Yaw Brogya Genfi, while 12 other candidates are vying for the National Deputy Youth Organiser slot.

For the National Women's Organiser slot, Hajia Zaynab Joyce Mahama, Hajia Tawa Zakari, Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw, and Margaret Chiravira are contesting.

The National Deputy Women's Organiser position is being contested by six candidates.

Mr Sidii Abubakar Musah, the outgoing National Youth Organiser, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, urged the delegates to vote for candidates who would help deliver victory to the Party in the 2020 general election.

He appealed to victors in the election to extend the olive branch to the losers and to do their best to bring everybody on board.

The NDC's National Youth and Women officers to be elected would be inducted into office at the Party's National Delegates Congress, slated for November 17, at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

