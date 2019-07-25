news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA



Accra, July 25, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has begun vetting ninety-one persons who have filed to contest the party's primaries in the Greater Accra Region.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Theophlus Tetteh Chaie, Greater Accra Regional Secretary of NDC, noted that, the party would vet all the 91 candidates on the 25 and 26 July, 2019.

According to him, before a person was cleared to contest in the parliamentary election, such aspirant must have met both the country's and the NDC party's constitutional requirements to be a Member of Parliament.

Mr Tetteh Chaie explained that, all aspirants would be given equal treatment saying that no one would be treated unfairly.

According to the Regional Secretary, 50 aspirants from 16 constituencies would be vetted by the close of Thursday.

He added that conflict resolution mechanisms were in place to address grievances arising out of the process.

Some of the constituencies being vetted are Odododiodoo , Kpone Katamanso, Ashaiman, Tema East ,Ningo -Prampram among others constituencies along the Eastern Corridor

GNA