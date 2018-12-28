news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze, GNA

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Mr Kwasi Delali Brempong, Parliamentary Aspirant of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was on Friday elected as candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-Election, slated for January 31, 2019.

Mr Brempong garnered 415 out of the 742 votes cast during the party’s primaries organised to elect a candidate to contest for the vacant seat.

Mr Ekwaw Acquah the main challenger obtained 192 votes, whilst Mr Selasie Dede Agbo had 115 votes. They both conceded defeat and pledged their support for the MP-elect.

Mr Brempong thanked all delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised to work with all to wrest the seat from the ruling News Patriotic Party.

Mr Bismark Aborbi, the Constituency Chairman congratulated the delegates for their comportment throughout the exercise.

He said the job has just begun and urged all to support the house-to-house campaign and promised to bring all on board to achieve victory come January 31, 2019.

He congratulated the other contestants for their courage and brevity and wished them better luck next time.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon seat became vacant following the death of the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Emmanuel Kyeremanten Agyarko on November 22 after a short illness.

GNA