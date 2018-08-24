By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA Tamale, Aug. 24, GNA – National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairmanship aspirants have commended Ghanaian Muslims for celebrating Eid al-Adha peacefully and asked them to renew their covenant with Allah. The aspirants who spoke in separate interviews with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tamale after the Eid Al-Adha Morning Prayers also advised Muslim youth to be d

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA

Tamale, Aug. 24, GNA – National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairmanship aspirants have commended Ghanaian Muslims for celebrating Eid al-Adha peacefully and asked them to renew their covenant with Allah.

The aspirants who spoke in separate interviews with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tamale after the Eid Al-Adha Morning Prayers also advised Muslim youth to be disciplined by maintaining peace and order.

The four who are contesting for the party’s top post in the region are; Alhaji Gofred-Apasinaba Wumbei, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, Alhaji Asumah Musah and Mr Moses Bukari Mabengba.

Alhaji Asumah Musah used the occasion to call on all Muslim members especially those sympathising with the NDC to use the solemn occasion to pray for the nation and unity in the party to win the 2020 general elections.

Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila on his part advised all the aspiring candidates to be cautious in their statements towards their colleagues in political and other decision-making positions to maintain the unity and peace in the party.

He urged all stakeholders to work collectively to ensure that the impending elections in the region were conducted in a democratic, peaceful, fair and transparent manner.

“As you go to the polls, endeavour to elect competent and capable persons loyal to the party like me and not individual interests”, Alhaji Mobila stated.

Alhaji Gofred-Apasinaba Wumbei also entreated Muslims to learn to forgive one another and urged members of the party to scrutinise all aspirants and vote for only those who could recapture power in 2020.

GNA