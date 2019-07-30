news, story, article

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, July 30, GNA – Mr Martin Lucas Nyune Kombanpuo, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirants for Nadowli- Kaleo has advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop having wild dreams about the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency seat.

“That seat is a legacy seat and it is good the NPP understand that and stop having wild dreams about winning the seat because Mr Bagbin will no more be contesting”, he emphasized.

Mr Kombanpuo and six others namely, Dr Camynta Baezie, Mr. Mumuni Awudu Adams, Mr. John Salifu Dumba, Dr Vitalis Mwinyuri Suuron, Mr Romanus Zingleu Kuong Gyang and Sumah Mwinkaara Anthony are seeking to succeed Mr Bagbinm, who is the nation’s longest serving parliamentarian.

Mr. Kombanpuo, who was speaking in an interview with the media during the second day of vetting, said even though any of the seven candidates had the potential to maintain the seat, he was the most suitable candidate.

“Apart from being a strong loyalist of Mr Bagbin, I have also been an organiser at various levels of the party since 2014 and I can tell you I am well connected with the grassroots of the party in the constituency”, he said.

Mr. Kombanpuo said his diligent organisational skills earned him the name “Sharp Organiser” in the constituency, adding that, the delegates know that and would therefore elect him come August 24, to lead the party to victory in the 2020 elections.

He said if he got the nod, apart from his legislative duties, he would also facilitate dry season farming along the Black Volta to reduce the rural urban drift in the constituency.

Additionally, he will also facilitate the establishment of youth training centres in the Electoral Areas to give employable skills to the youth.

Mr. Kombanpuo however noted that, in the unlikely event that he is not elected, he was still going to work hard for the party, adding that, “the bigger goal is NDC winning both the Parliamentary and Presidential elections in 2020”.

GNA