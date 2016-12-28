The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Council of Elders has been called upon to set up a National Reorganization Committee to facilitate the party’s preparation for Election 2020

Tema, Dec 28, GNA - The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Council of Elders has been called upon to set up a National Reorganization Committee to facilitate the party’s preparation for Election 2020.

Mr Peter Osei Asiedu, a founding member of the party who made the call, said the proposed reorganization committee would focus on reshaping the party’s platform to emphasize the needs of working people.

Mr Asiedu, who said he was among the people who signed the NDC original registration form, stated in a press release issued in Tema, that the said committee must also focus on rebuilding the party’s structures from the ground up as it used to be.

He stated that “the National Reorganization Committee must be made up of largely persons outside the current NEC”, adding that cadres that organized the grassroots in the 1990s were needed to take up that task again.

He indicated that if such steps were swiftly taken, the NDC would regain the confidence of the masses and ensure that “the coming period of darkness under the NPP will be a short one term phenomenon”.

Mr Asiedu also appealed to elders of the party especially the founder, Former President Jerry John Rawlings, Captain Kojo Tsikata and Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu to call to order those working to get the party’s NEC to endorse a candidate ahead of the 2020 election.

Giving reasons for the NDC’s massive lost in the December 7 elections, he noted that the grassroots were so disappointed in their leaders that they could not vote for them.

According to him, “If there is no real and visible change in direction, the NDC will continue to lose elections until it dies, because it will deserve to die”.

Mr Asiedu added that even though the party in its inception promised Ghanaians that they would stay engaged with and be accountable to them through the party’s active branch network, the current leadership had killed its branches and had not maintained relationships with mass organizations.

“Today I do not recognize NDC, we have leaders who do not share or even understand our founding vision, we have a government that is more committed to foreign investors and western donors than to Ghanaian working people”, he stated.

He stressed that “our government appears arrogant, bloated, corrupt, dishonest and incompetent. Our leaders have rejected organization and democratic accountability”.

