By Isaac Arkoh, GNA Cape Coast, April 20, GNA - The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), are collaborating towards an intensified nationwide public education on the election of metropolitan municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs). Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister for MLGRD who gave the hint, said increased pub

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA



Cape Coast, April 20, GNA - The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), are collaborating towards an intensified nationwide public education on the election of metropolitan municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs).

Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister for MLGRD who gave the hint, said increased public education and understanding of the intended purpose was pivotal to ensure participation of all citizens regardless of one's political belonging or ethnicity.

Hajia Alima Mahama was interacting with participants at the Central Regional sensitization workshop on "the election of MMDCES and the benefits thereafter in Ghana" held in Cape Coast on Tuesday.

Through the exercise the Commission will reignite its public outreach engagements to promote and sustain democracy and inculcate in the Ghanaian citizenry, the awareness of their rights and civic obligations.

It was also to provide a better appreciation of roles and ensure that both community members and duty bearers in the District Assembly agreed on ways to facilitate development in their communities.

Mr Christopher Dapaah, Acting National Coordinator of LOGNET, a network of Civil Society Based Organisations (CSBOs) engaged in the promoting of local governance and serve as the voice of the voiceless for marginalised groups in society, applauded Ghana's determination over the last three decades to promote effective and efficient local governance throughout the country.

He said LOGNET endorsed the election of MMDCEs as a way of giving more opportunities and space for qualified people to compete and bring on board more innovative ideas to rake in more funds to develop their localities.

He indicated that the election of MMDCEs will promote more consultative and participatory approach towards the realisation of development in the communities.

GNA