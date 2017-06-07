By Josephine Nyarkoh/Mispah Tumtuo, GNA Kumasi, June 07, GNA – The acting Ashanti Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr. Arthur Wilson, has called for increased support to enable it efficiently perform its constitutional mandate. The present situation, where the Commission was struggling with inadequate funding and the lack of vital logistics and tools nee

Kumasi, June 07, GNA – The acting Ashanti Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr. Arthur Wilson, has called for increased support to enable it efficiently perform its constitutional mandate.

The present situation, where the Commission was struggling with inadequate funding and the lack of vital logistics and tools needed to be addressed.

Making the call through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, he said the financial constraint was making the going tough for them.

He added that it had become difficult to effectively carry out civic education to aid the people to have better understanding of their fundamental rights, freedoms and responsibilities.

Mr. Wilson said there were things –wrongs ordinarily many would not commit given proper education, pointing out that, this was the way forward to check lawlessness.

The incident of people taking the law into their own hands would be prevented.

He said building an enlightened society, where everybody was motivated to get right with law should be made an urgent national priority.

Mr. Wilson said its public education programmes in the last December polls were carried out largely through the support of the European Union (EU) and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

He repeated that the NCCE “is non-partisan” and focused on helping to make Ghana a safe and peaceful place for everybody.

