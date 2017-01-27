Accra, Jan. 27, GNA - The Nanumba Youth Association (NAYA) has applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating Salifu Saeed as the Northern Regional Minister. The Association considered the appointment as; “an honour to the Nanung Kingdom “, a statement issued by Dr Hafez Adam Taher, President of the caucus said.It noted that the last time a native of the Kingdom served as the D

Accra, Jan. 27, GNA - The Nanumba Youth Association (NAYA) has applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating Salifu Saeed as the Northern Regional Minister. The Association considered the appointment as; “an honour to the Nanung Kingdom “, a statement issued by Dr Hafez Adam Taher, President of the caucus said.



It noted that the last time a native of the Kingdom served as the Deputy Minister of the Region was more than 35 years.

The NAYA also observed that the Nanung Kingdom had a considerable number of intellectuals serving in various capacities in State and private institutions to contribute to the progress of the country yet; it had suffered lack of favour from successive governments.

The youth group assured government of its support and said it would pull its weight behind the Minister Nominee so as to combat all cankers including chieftaincy disputes that slowed down the development of the Region.

“The Northern Region over the past decades has been bedevilled with pockets of chieftaincy and ethnic conflicts, which has affected development.

“We assure the President that we are committed to progress, peace and development of the Region”, the statement said.

The Association also congratulated Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Member of Parliament for Bimbilla for sailing through successfully in the December 7 polls.

The group assured him of its support and called on him to work harder to iron out conflict-engulfed differences between some members of the Region including that of the Nanumba and Konkombas so as to ensure peace in the area and the country at large.

