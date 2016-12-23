Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President-elect, has assured the chiefs and people of the Dagbon Traditional Area of total peace and reconciliation during his tenure.

By Paul Achonga Kwode, GNA

Yendi (N/R), Dec. 23, GNA - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President-elect, has assured the chiefs and people of the Dagbon Traditional Area of total peace and reconciliation during his tenure.

He said the need for total peace and reconciliation in Dagbon was a major priority that his government would work assiduously to achieve to restore the tradition and customs of the people.

Nana Akufo-Addo gave the assurance on Friday at Yendi when he paid separate visits to the Kampakuya Naa, Abdulai Yakubu Andani, Regent of Dagbon and the Bolin-Lana, Abdulai Mahamadu, to thank them for his victory.

The President-elect began his Thank You Tour on Thursday in the northern part of the country and has so far paid courtesy calls on some chiefs in the Northern and Upper East regions, assuring them of redeeming every single promise he made during the electioneering.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who is accompanied by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President-elect, commended the people of Dagbon for voting massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) resulting in winning five parliamentary seats for the party.

He said he was not interested in chieftaincy issues but would work in truth, openness and honesty for the right things to be done saying, “I need your support to bring total peace to Dagbon”.

Kampakuya Naa said there was the need for the people to allow customs and traditions to work and that some people had made themselves chieftaincy contractors which had the tendency of defeating any positive steps aimed at restoring total peace.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Dagbon for sustaining the fragile peace in the region despite serious concerns that the area was going to be in turmoil during the 2016 election.

Bolin-Lana said Nana Akufo-Addo was the right person to bring total peace and reconciliation to the area and that he must work to create jobs and opportunities for the people.

GNA