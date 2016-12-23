The President Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has promised to continue with all the unfinished projects legitimately commenced by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Government when he officially assumes office

By Eric K. Amoh, GNA



Tongo (U/E), Dec 23, GNA – The President Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has promised to continue with all the unfinished projects legitimately commenced by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Government when he officially assumes office.

In addition, Nana Akufo-Addo pledged to endeavour to fulfill all other campaign promises made during the electioneering with particular emphasis on re-engineering the private sector as an engine of growth to push the economy to take its proper shape.

Nana Akufo Addo made the pledge when he visited the Paramount Chief of the Tongo Traditional Area, Tongo Rana Kubilsong Nalebtang who known in private life as Mr Robert Doameng Mosore, and is a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tongo Central Constituency.

Nana Akufo-Addo stated that the task ahead in the management of the country’s economy, its politics and the resuscitation of social life could be herculean and daunting, however, with prayer support, and the renewal of will by all Ghanaians, irrespective of their social, ethnicity, and political backgrounds, the challenge could be surmounted.

He, therefore, urged the citizenry, especially the faithful, to pray with him for God’s guidance and direction to lead the country to the utmost satisfaction of all for a more robust economy to better the life of every Ghanaian.

Nana Akufo-Addo reiterated his promise and assurance to operate an open door system of administration in his government and said what Ghana needed at this crucial moment of her history was to get the people united and bring all on board to strive to bring the needed development.

The Tongo Rana, for his part, congratulated the President-elect and reminded him of the huge task ahead of him by the promises tabled in his campaign, saying the people of the Tongo Traditional Area had high hopes in him as the incoming President of Ghana, and were, therefore, waiting to see the Pwalugu Tomato Factory back into operations.

He also reminded him not to renege on the promises made to build a dam each in village in the area, adding that when these were done it would create employment for many of the idle youth and stem the migration to bigger cities in the region and beyond.

The President Elect was accompanied by the Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Kofi Adda, Member of Parliament (MP) Elect-for the Navrongo Central Constituency, Mr Frank Fuseini Adongo, MP-elect for the Zebilla Constituency, Mr Boniface Gambila, MP for Nabdam among other high ranking regional executives of the NPP.

Nana Akufo-Addo and his team have left the Upper East Region for the Northern Region and would continue to the Upper West Region to close the appreciation tour of the three regions.

