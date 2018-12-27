news, story, article

Accra, Dec 27, GNA - Former Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs in the erstwhile Kufuor government, Mr Abraham Ossei Aidooh, has observed that President Nana Akufo-Addo is an uncommon gift from God.

At an end of year party that he threw for staff of his Chambers in Tema, Mr Osei Aidooh who is credited as the pioneering father of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tema said the current President was a wonderful leader.

“If you look at how Nana is purposefully tackling fundamental issues of this country that have remained as dreams for the rest of us for so long, you don’t need anybody to tell you that God has chosen him for us at this time to transform the country.

“Even the constitution framed free education as a future dream, today we have it here. For a long time a lack of manufacturing base has been the bane of this country’s economy, today we are tackling it with 0ne district, one factory.

“Akufo-Addo is a wonderful President and we thank God for this uncommon blessing he has given us in him,” Mr Osei Aidoo said.

The party attended by staff of the Chambers and some family members as well as friends.

The former Majority Leader started off by first thanking God for bringing the law firm that far before pointing out that a successful 2018 was partly due to good policies that President Akufo-Addo had pursued to make the legal fraternity have a smooth practicing environment.

Also in attendance was his partner, Lawyer Richard Akpokavi, who said the law firm had been able to survive through thick and thin because of the visionary leadership of Mr Aidooh.

“I have worked with this man for 30 years now and not once have I regretted working with him. He is humble, God-fearing and very honest man,” Mr Akpokavi said.

He also thanked the staff who had been with the firm for so long, some for as long as 28 years saying the success story of the firm was also their success story as well.

