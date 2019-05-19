news, story, article

Accra, May 19, GNA - Mr Dennis Amfo-Sefah, the Tema West Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), , has rated former President Jerry John Rawlings and current President, Nana Akufo-Addo as outstanding leaders in Ghana’s lineage of Presidents in the Fourth Republic.

He said the two deserved to be in the hall-of-fame of Fourth Republican Democracy because one ushered the country onto its current democratic path, and the other is working to fix age-old difficulties in the country that gave meaning to democracy.

“It is no doubt that former President Rawlings was chief midwife to our current democratic dispensation…he ushered us into the 4th Republic after we had had coups and successive coups for a long time. Rawlings’ place is therefore well cemented in our history.

“And as for President Akufo-Addo, the boldness that he is exhibiting in facing head on, the problems of our country is unheard of, and this makes him one of the very best we have ever had,” Mr. Amfo-Sefah said.

The man who is popularly known as Chairman ‘Nana Boakye’ who made the submission in an interview with the media in Accra added that, “Free SHS alone had made Nana Akufo-Addo legendary.”

He said Nana Akufo-Addo’s performance was buttressed by the recent survey by the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) that the NPP would be retained in power in 2020.

According to Nana Boakye, President Akufo-Addo and former President Jerry Rawlings were similarly great minded individuals and that was why they had a rock-solid friendship that transcended their political traditions.

“They say great minds think alike and so for me, it is not surprising that former President Rawlings and President Akufo-Addo readily consult each other on various subjects of national importance,” Nana Boakye said.

Asked to rate all the Presidents that Ghana has had in the Fourth Republic so far, he said they all played their roles to the deepening of democracy.

He said former President Kufuor brought rare dignity and astuteness to the Presidency and therefore lifted up the image of leadership in Ghana and was also the source of all the other important social interventions that we had before Akufo-Addo came into office.”

Nana Boakye said although late President Mills and former President John Dramani Mahama also played their parts in Ghana’s democratic dispensation to the admiration of all in world politics, President Nana Addo had so far been outstanding.

GNA