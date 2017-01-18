Accra, Jan. 18, GNA - The visit of the Moroccan leader, King Mohammed IV, to Ghana today has been postponed. A statement issued on Wednesday in Accra by the Office of the President, and signed by Eugene Arhin, the Acting Director of Communication, said King Mohammed IV could not make the visit. The statement said a new date for the Monarch's visit would be announced. "Unfortunately, His Majesty

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA - The visit of the Moroccan leader, King Mohammed IV, to Ghana today has been postponed.



A statement issued on Wednesday in Accra by the Office of the President, and signed by Eugene Arhin, the Acting Director of Communication, said King Mohammed IV could not make the visit.

The statement said a new date for the Monarch's visit would be announced.

"Unfortunately, His Majesty the King, Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, has had to postpone his scheduled visit to Ghana. A new date for the visit will be communicated in due course," the statement said.

King Mohammed’s visit was aimed at deepening the cordial relations between Ghana and Morocco, as well as seeking new areas of co-operation that would serve the mutual interests of the countries.

