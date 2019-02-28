news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Feb. 27, GNA - The Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, will soon come out with a standard Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) policy document to guide Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to monitor and evaluate government projects and programmes.

The scope of the policy is to standardise M&E as a national requirement for all development programmes, projects, and public investments, while emphasising it as mandatory for ascertaining good governance and value for money to improve transparency and accountability.

Speaking at a stakeholder’s consultative workshop on the draft policy in Kumasi, Mr William Kwasi Sabi Deputy Minister of the Ministry, said the workshop was to tap into the expertise, skills and knowledge of MMDAs to get their inputs to make the document complete and workable for all.

The workshop was attended by representatives from the MMDAs in the Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regions.

Mr Sabi said Ghana had some institutional arrangements, yet there was no clear standardised regulation to give direction and harmony on how government wide monitoring and evaluation activities were to be conducted.

This development resulted in the fragmentation of monitoring and evaluation systems with many inadequate reports, which only comply with the requirements, but rarely used for decision-making and improvement of policy implementations.

Mr. Sabi said the Ministry had been working with the Ministry of Planning, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), and other stakeholders in the preparation of the draft.

He expressed worry about how most of the evaluations conducted in Ghana were donor-driven and the non-existence of the culture of evaluating projects and programmes to ascertain their impacts.

“Inadequate monitoring and evaluation have led to weak institutional arrangements, limited capacity, lack of integration and harmonisation and low demand for evidence use”, he stated.

The Minster said it was time to closely follow-up on the resources the government had given to institutions, MMDAs and other public entities for proper service delivery and accountability.

Dr. Charles Amoatey, of Centre for Learning on Evaluation and Results at GIMPA, who facilitated said the policy was expected to have impacts on financial prudence, evidence-based decision-making, enhanced accountability and transparency.

He said it would strengthen central management agencies, policy targeting and enhance compliance with regulatory systems.

