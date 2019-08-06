news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Aug 6, GNA – Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has lauded Ghana’s bilateral relations with countries of the Middle East.

She said Ghana’s bilateral relations with them had witnessed significant improvement, particularly in the areas of education, trade and investment, employment, tourism, and infrastructural development.

She noted that the renewed interests for deeper cooperation was as a result of a series of official visits and the conclusion of important agreements to re-define the relations for the mutual benefits of Ghanaians and the people of those countries.

Madam Botchwey said this on Tuesday when she took her turn at the Meet the Press Series in Accra, to present the Ministry’s achievements and to deliberate on matters of national interest.

She said the opening of Ghana’s Embassies in Doha, Kuwait City and Abu Dhabi was a demonstration of the deepening of relations between Ghana and countries in that region.

She said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the State of Qatar reciprocated by establishing their Embassies in Accra; adding that Malta and Suriname were also two countries that opened their Missions in Accra.

On media reports regarding the inhuman treatment of some Ghanaian migrant workers in the Gulf Region, Madam Botchwey said the Ministry in keeping with its mandate to protect the interest and welfare of Ghanaians abroad was working with relevant stakeholders to establish the legal framework to regulate the recruitment and protection of Ghanaian migrant workers in the Gulf region to ensure that their fundamental human rights and dignity are respected.

“Negotiations are currently on-going with the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait, and other countries in the Gulf Region,” she said.

She said the Agreements under consideration included; Regulation of Labour Migration and Model Employment Contract between a Kuwait Employer and a Ghanaian Labour Migrant; and Agreement on Domestic Workers Recruitment between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Ghana.

She said notes were also exchanged on a draft Agreement on the Regulation of Migrant workers in the UAE.

The Minister said Ghana also continued to improve and strengthen its relations with Asia; declaring that “My visit to India in July, 2018 focused on strengthening technical and economic cooperation”.

She recounted that some of the Agreements reached during the visit were a $30 million facility from EXIM Bank of India to finance the rehabilitation and upgrading of potable water system in Yendi; $150 million facility to finance and strengthen the agriculture mechanisation services in Ghana.

She said during the period under consideration, Ghana and China achieved new milestones in their bilateral relations.

Madam Botchwey said in 2018 the President of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, paid a State Visit to China, during which he participated in the Shandong-Ghana Business Conference in Jinan and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

She said the President’s visit followed an official visit by the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia in 2017.

She noted that some of the benefits of our bilateral relations with China include; the Sinohydro projects, participation of Chinese companies in One District, One Factory (1D1F), the Sinotruck assembly plant and the Tamale interchange.

She said Ghana also opened a Consulate in Guangzhou, China, to enhance the promotion of trade and investment between the two countries and to also address the consular-related needs of Ghanaians.

She said the existing friendly relations and cooperation between Ghana and Japan received a further boost and led to the Exchange of Notes and Signing of the Project for Improvement of Equipment for the Production of Television Programme for Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

She said the Grant Agreement enabled GBC to access an amount of $ 600,000.

Madam Botchwey said under the Project for Human Resources Development Scholarship (JDS), 19 young public officials would be selected this year to pursue courses at Master Degree level in Japanese Universities.

She said similarly, under the grant Agreement for the Economic and Social development project, an amount of $2.73 million, would among other things, provide the Ghana Police Service with communication gadgets and vehicles.

GNA