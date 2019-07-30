news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, July 30, GNA - Ms Mavis Ama Frimpong, a former Eastern Regional Minister has joined the race for the selection of a parliamentary nominee for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Abirem constituency for the third time

She is one of six women contestants, cleared by the party in the region so far, for the August 24, 2019, NDC parliamentary primary in the constituency and is battling with, a former District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Mr Paul Aboagye-Dadzie.

If she is successful, she will become the first female to have contested on the ticket of the party for the Abirem constituency for a third consecutive time, having contested in the 2012 and 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking in interview after her vetting in Koforidua, she was optimistic that her third attempt at wrestling the seat for the NDC was a step in the right direction adding that “experience has shown that in politics the third attempt is crowned with success”

To her, the late Professor Mills, former President of Ghana was elected on his third attempt and there were many others whose achievements had justified that and so she was more than hopeful that, come 2020, she would annex the Abirem seat for the NDC.

She said, having worked for the party over the years as a DCE for the area and Deputy Regional Minister prior to Regional Minster, she made a lot of impact and was convinced that she stood a better chance to represent the NDC in the contest.

Ms Frimpong, has therefore called on the electorate to vote massively for her to continue with her unfinished business.

Meanwhile her contender, Mr Paul Aboagye Dadzie, a former DCE of the area, who succeeded her when she was nominated as the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, has also indicated that the party needed a new face to wrestle the seat from the NPP.

He said he came to the race of firm conviction that once a new face was presented, the NDC would wrestle [power form the NPP come 2020 and appealed to the delegates to give him their votes.

