Accra, April 7 GNA - Dr Sagre Bambangi, a Deputy Minister-Designate for Agriculture has called for the structural transformation of the agricultural sector in order to make it attractive to the youth.

He also called for the application of the appropriate technology in order to bring the cost of production down in the sector.

Dr Bambangi made the call when he appeared before the Appointment Committee of Parliament at Parliament House in Accra.

The nominee who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Walewale is among the last batch of four Ministers of State and 50 Deputy Ministers being vetted by the Appointment Committee.

Dr Bambangi stressed the need for the ministry to link-up with the various research institutions to take advantage of the findings in terms of seed varieties to help farmers increase their yield.

He called for the use of appropriate technology as well as extension officers who would disseminate these technologies to the farmers to make them competitive.

He called for the use of extension officers to educate the farmers on new varieties and the appropriate irrigational technology that were less expensive for the farmers.

He said the country was falling far short of the Food and Agriculture Organisation standards of one extension to 500 farmers.

He announced that government as part of its manifesto pledge would roll out block farming to encourage the youth to go into agriculture.

Major Derick Oduro (Rtd), Deputy Minister-Designate for defence who also appeared before the Appointment Committee debunked an allegation making rounds that he endorsed the beating of a freelance journalist by some military personnel who had an altercation with them.

He said the notion from the public that military personnel are violent towards civilians was not true adding that the military were trained professionals who do their work with competence.

Major Derick Oduro who is also the MP for Nkoranza North stated that to promote the cordial relation between the military and civilians, the Ghana Armed Forces had instituted “Open Days” where the public are allowed to visit certain military facilities.

He said the core mandate of the Ghana Armed Forces was to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

He said the military had a strict code of discipline and any personnel who went against the law was punished.

Mr George Boahene Oduro, a Deputy Minister-Designate for Food who also appeared before the Appointment Committee announced that government would subsidise fertilizers and provide extension officers to farmers.

He said government’s initiative of Planting for Food was to encourage the youth to get into agriculture as well as create employment.

He said the government would create ready market for farmers by encouraging the secondary schools and universities to buy from them.

