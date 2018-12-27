news, story, article

Accra, Dec 27, GNA - Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Executive Member for Tema East said the sacking of Kempes Ofosuware before the 2016 general election had negative effects on their electoral fortunes.

Mr Adjei, a crusader for accountability in the party said the sacking of the former Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive was one of the cardinal mistakes that Mahama made to send the NDC into opposition.

In a News conference in Accra he said the sacking of Kempes annoyed many supporters of the NDC in Tema into voting against JDM in the 2016 election.

“Kempes was a father figure to many of our party members and supporters here and he was very resourceful in helping them out with their needs, and so when former President Mahama removed him from office, he pulled the carpet from under the feet of many.

“So when it was time for the election, people said ‘well, if you are careless enough to disregard the voices of the people on the ground, then you can go and vote for yourself,’ and we lost massively in Tema.”

According to the firebrand NDC Executive member, many of the people who voted against the NDC on account of the sacking of Kempes felt disrespected by the President because all their appeals and protest letters were ignored.

“They also felt like Mahama’s actions were discriminatory as he similarly postured to refuse appointment to the current Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrissu, but when Haruna’s people in Tamale South protested, he heeded their calls,” Moshake said.

Kempes, as he is affectionately called, recently and surprisingly emerged and started campaigning for all the delegates of the party to vote massively for John Mahama.

Moshake who said he was known to be a close associate of the former Tema Mayor, said his line of campaigning was directly contrary to that of himself who has been a vocal campaigner for the election of Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin.

"The contradiction of support led to speculations that Moshake and Kempes had fallen off from each other and may be in conflict but, I can say here that there is no bad blood between us.

“The fact that Kempes and I are close does not mean that we share the same head; he has a right to campaign for whoever he wants to campaign for, just like I also have a right to campaign for the aspirant of my choice,” Moshake said.

According to him, Kempes’ campaign for Mahama’s election should come as a lesson to the former President that in life nobody knows tomorrow. “Today, the man you sacked, in spite of the fact that he had contributed so much to your victory in 2012 is the one who is campaigning for you,”

Quoting the words of late Mr Akwasi Ampofo Adjei, Ghanaian Highlife Legend, Moshake said:"If you do good, you do for yourself and if you do bad, you do for yourself."

He said he was not surprised about Kempes campaign for Mahama because the man had a good heart and did not hold things against people.

According to him, Kempes worked tirelessly for Mahama’s victory in 2012. “I worked with him and I know the huge sacrifices he made to win votes for Mahama in 2012,” Moshake said.

GNA