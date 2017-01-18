Accra, Jan. 17, GNA - Mr Fred Agbenyo, the Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says former President John Dramani Mahama, has not openly declared that he would not contest the December 2020 general election. He said Mr Mahama explained that he has not told the Party Executives he would not contest again even though they have met him a couple of times af

Accra, Jan. 17, GNA - Mr Fred Agbenyo, the Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says former President John Dramani Mahama, has not openly declared that he would not contest the December 2020 general election.

He said Mr Mahama explained that he has not told the Party Executives he would not contest again even though they have met him a couple of times after the election.

Speaking to the GNA in an interview in Accra, he said currently the NDC was not looking at who would lead the Party but rather how they could restrategise to win the next general election.

Mr Agbenyo who spoke about the mode of appointment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, said although the Head of State could appoint as many people as possible, however it was strange the number of Ministries he was creating.

“I was surprised to know that after a few days, the prices of petroleum products have gone up quietly when we anticipated reduction as a country. For me, I want to give Nana Addo 100 days before I say anything but for now, let me not judge,” he said.

Touching on the possibility of the government prosecuting some members of the Mahama administration for financial malfeasance, Mr Agbenyo said the NDC was built on a pillar of probity and accountability and believed in people accounting for their stewardship.

“Therefore if a new administration wants to assess what the past government did while in power, how can we stop them?”

He said the NDC appointees served the nation diligently to the best of their abilities and therefore they would be available to answer any questions for the laws of the land to take their own cause.

GNA