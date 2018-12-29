news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah, GNA



Accra, Dec. 29, GNA - The Electoral Commission has declared Madam Lydia Alhassan, wife of the late Mr Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, Member of Parliament of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency as the Parliamentary Candidate elect of the New Patriotic Part (NPP).

She secured 441 of the 668 total valid ballots cast to emerge winner of the elections held on Saturday in Accra.

Mr Rashid Nantongma, District Electoral Officer who declared the results said of the 718 total votes expected they recorded 670 voters turnout and two rejected votes.

Mr Ato Williams had 131 votes, Madam Yaa Aboagye had 76 votes, Mr Samuel Amankwah got 19 votes and Madam Victoria Esinam Ansah Offei had one vote.

Madam Alhassan, in a brief remarks dedicated the victory to her late husband and thanked all the voters for the love expressed in diverse ways after the demise of the husband.

She said the victory marked the beginning of the campaign to retain the seat and appealed to members in the constituency to work in tandem with her.

“This is just the beginning and it should send a signal to our opponents that we are battle ready”, she added.

Mr Sammy Awuku, National Organiser of the NPP cautioned that although the constituency was one of their strongholds, members should eschew complacency and campaign rigorously to win the seat in the January by- election.

All the candidates took turns to congratulate Madam Alhassan and assured her of their unflinching support to retain the seat.

