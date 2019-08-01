news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Akatsi (V/R), Aug. 01, GNA- Mr. Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the District Chief Executive for Akatsi South has underscored the need for citizens’ participation in local governance to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of public resources.

He said accountability helped to improve governance and increased development through better service provision and empowerment.

Mr Adzidogah said this at a town hall meeting organised by the Akatsi Parish Justice and Peace Committee of the Christ the King Roman Catholic (RC) Church in conjunction with the Akatsi South District Assembly on the theme: “Community Participation in Local governance for rapid and sustainable development”.

The forum was to help the Assembly to sensitise and educate citizens on their roles in local governance system, help the people demand transparency and accountability and position the Assembly to mobilise funds to improve the livelihood of the people.

Mr. Adzidogah said though Ghana was practising decentralization, the citizenry hardly exercised their influence in ensuring good governance.

He said effective participation in the local governance system strengthened the democratic process where consensus were built on policies and issues.

Mr. Harrison Alawu Wogah, the District Budget Officer touched on the importance of Internally Generated Funds (IGF) and other funds that enabled the Assembly to execute its developmental agenda.

The District Electoral Officer, Mrs. Akorfa Buabasah Asamoah, highlighted on the role of communities in elections.

The forum also discussed sanitation, security, the forthcoming referendum among others.

Mr. Michael Tormeti, District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, who chaired the event, said the concept of decentralization enhanced public service delivery and capacity of residents to take part in local economic development.

The meeting was attended by chiefs, civil society organisations, security agencies, trade associations and youth groups.

GNA