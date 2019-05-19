news, story, article

Accra, May 19, GNA - Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of National Forum for Equity, has called on government and all stakeholders to deal decisively with the security issues to ward-off imminent Jihadist attacks.

He said although statements from government had indicated their readiness to repel looming attacks, everything must be put in place to prevent the attacks from happening in the first place.

“We need pre-emptive moves and not the fire-fighting system, where we will be struggling with the vagaries of the weather to put the situation under control.”

Mr Mba who was speaking exclusively to the Ghana News Agency on the looming attacks on some Churches in Ghana said there was also the need to avoid the revelation of some national secrets on both social and traditional media.

“It is surprising that people go to Radio and television stations to speak eloquently and elaborately on some of the plans, government and stakeholders are putting in place, we don’t need to the let the so-called attackers to know our preparations at all.”

He said Ghanaians had over the years allowed ‘strangers’ to infiltrate into their ranks, thereby compromising some of the ‘national secrets and interests’ that could be detrimental to growth and development.

“How can we continue to employ foreigners into some of the sensitive positions of the country and think that we are safe to go about our duties without any hindrance.”?

Mr Mba said in Nigeria for example, no military officer was promoted beyond the rank of a Colonel, if the spouse was a foreigner, not because of discrimination, but as tactful plan to shelve some important information from them.

Intelligence picked up by the Ghana’s security network has indicated that there were looming attacks on the country’s religious centres, especially churches to create religious disharmony in Ghana.

The warning came at the heels of similar attacks in Sri-Lanka and neighbouring Burkina Faso a couple of weeks ago.

While, the National security is giving all the assurance of its preparedness, experts are also calling on them to take up all precautionary measures to repel any calamitous moves by the attackers, should they strike.

GNA