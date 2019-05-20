news, story, article

By Deborah Osei-Twum, GNA

Takoradi, May 20, GNA - The Kwesiminstim Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held its maiden strategic planning forum to promote the welfare of its members.

Samuel Kingsley Kwaw, the constituency Chairman, said the move was necessary to promote the welfare of the party as well as solicit ideas and views to help in the development of the constituency.

He stressed that the workshop was key in bridging the differences that existed within the members and also to help address pertinent issues concerning the development of the constituency.

Mr Benjamin Afful Eshun, the Chairman of the finance committee called for unity among the members since that was the surest the constituency could devise pragmatic steps to promote the policies of the government.

On elections, the presiding member of the Effiakuma Kwesiminstim Municipal Assembly, Mr John Davis asserted that ''to win elections required experience and expertise''.

He assured the members that the executives were working tirelessly to build upon the membership base of the party to win the 2020 elections.

He stated, ''NPP should strive to go beyond the 2020 election. It is only when such a goal is set that the party can successfully implement all the policies and projects the party had started".

Mr Joe Mensah, Member of Parliament for the area, said everything was being done to attract development partners to the constituency.

Mr Mensah said he had lobbied for the construction of roads and drains in the constituency.

GNA