By Team, GNA



Jasikan, Dec. 28, GNA- Sparks of jubilation are lightening the Oti enclave ahead of the official declaration of the referendum held on Thursday to decide the creation of the Oti Region.

Drinking spots across major towns in the enclave kept streets alive a few minutes after polls ended to the early hours of Friday amidst the trickling in of polling station and district results.

Results received from the Electoral Commission indicated high turnouts and high percentages of "Yes" votes.

Long queues pushed closing of poll beyond 1700 hours in some districts; with Krachi Nchumuru, erupting in jubilation immediately the results were collated.

In Jasikan, the GNA observed that some people were wearing branded white "T" shirts with the inscription, " Oti is here".

Many have also stormed the regional collation centre, clad in white awaiting the official declaration.

