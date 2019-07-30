news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA

Juabeso (WNR), July 30, GNA - The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Juaboso in the Western North Region, Madam Martha Kwayie Manu, has vowed to unseat the incumbent MP for Juabeso constituency, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akando if the nod is given her in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries.

Madam Manu who is described as a visionary and industrious woman has officially picked nomination forms to contest the upcoming NPP parliamentary Primaries in the Juabeso constituency.

The two-time parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the constituency said, with the experience she gained from her previous defeats in elections, it was time the NPP unseated the NDC in the 2020 elections.

“The NDC party has occupied the parliamentary seat since the constituency was created, but in the 2020 elections, we must take the seat from them. The gap between NDC and NPP parliamentary elections is gradually getting closer'', the DCE said.

According to her in the 2012 general elections, the incumbent MP had 19,433 votes, while NPP had 8,293 votes and that in 2016 elections, Mr Akando polled 17,233 votes against 15,604 for her, this she noted could easily close the gap come 2020.

She indicated that her three years as DCE, resulted in considerable level of development in the district such as construction of classrooms, provision of potable drinking water, extension of electricity to rural areas, scholarship for tertiary students in the district, health facilities, all pointed to the fact that when the mandate was given her as the MP she would do more to enhance the development of the area.

Madam Manu would contest Dr. Alex Ampabeng and Mr Francis Akpayon.

The NPP will hold parliamentary primaries on 28th September, 2019 for orphan constituencies simultaneously across the country and Juabeso constituency is one of those constituencies.

GNA