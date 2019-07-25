news, story, article

Accra, July 25, GNA - Frontrunner in the race for the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Parliamentary ticket for the Tema East Constituency, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, has doffed –off his hat for delegates of the party describing them as real heroes that ran the party.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Accra after going through vetting, Mr Odamtten, said over the years, the delegates had sacrificed so much and received so little to nothing in return, and yet kept on giving to the party.

“It is something that we all agree must change; our delegates sacrificing and getting nothing in return, but for the time being, all I can do is to acknowledge their heroic contribution to the party.

“I just want to say thank you and ‘ayekoo’ to them,” he said.

The former Tema MCE gave the salute after successfully going through vetting for the 2020 Parliamentary ticket, which he is contesting for against one other challenger.

He said the NDC, which largely lost the 2016 election to the NPP because of apathy among its members and delegates, has learnt its lessons and would not repeat the neglect of its own, going forward.

Affirming that indeed the party had learnt its lesson, Mr Odamtten said, the new formula would be for leaders of the party in all sectors, to come up with innovative ways to cater for the need of party members at their various areas of jurisdiction.

“And so, me for instance, once I become leader of the party, I will be responsible for giving problem solving leadership in addition to providing proactive and innovative one.

“And when former President Mahama comes into office, God willing in 2021, I will lead a programme for the welfare of our delegates and members in Tema East,” he said.

He therefore encouraged the party delegates and members not to lose heart since there was a new era in the offing for the party.

“I encourage them to continue to work hard, let us forget about the past because nobody stays in the past and progresses into the future at the same time; let us press forward, and in doing so, we must forgive one another. We are humans.

“Consider, I was MCE for one term and during that time, we achieved so much for our country and party, but I cannot say that I was perfect, even though I do not remember doing anybody wrong, I may have done so unintentionally and as a family, all we can do is forgive and press on forward.”

Mr Odamtten promised to give exceptional leadership once the delegates voted for him and would always be a hands-on leader,

Surrounded by a throng of mobbing party faithful, the former Tema MCE and President of NALAG thanked the delegates for their various acts of assistance to him saying he was humbled by the quick endorsement of his forms.

GNA