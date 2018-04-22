By Dennis Peprah, GNA Sunyani, April 22, GNA - Internal Party issues have delayed processes of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Delegates’ Congress of the New Patriotic Party ((NPP) underway at the Catholic Pastoral Centre in Sunyani. As at the time of filing this report, the more than 600 delegates expected to cast their ballots to elect new regional executives were waiting patiently while the leader

As at the time of filing this report, the more than 600 delegates expected to cast their ballots to elect new regional executives were waiting patiently while the leadership of the Party endeavoured to find lasting solution to those internal challenges.

Regional officers of the Electoral Commission (EC) expected to conduct and supervise the elections had not arrived at the venue of the Congress when proceedings started around 12:10 hours whilst the Police had beefed up security to maintain law and order.

Delegates expressed disappointment with the Regional Election Committee over the uncertainties and the way things were going the Congress.

According to them both the national and regional leadership of the Party had not handled matters well.

As at 1345 hours, the Party had not arrived at a decision whether to hold the elections or not, meanwhile delegates from all the 29 constituencies in the Region arrived at the venue before 0600 hours.

The Party's Council of Elders, Members of Parliament and Ministers of State are also attending the Congress.

Some of them took turns to address and calm nerves but that, notwithstanding, tempers were still high over delays.

Though the Party leadership failed to comment on the actual problems hindering the elections, the Ghana News Agency investigations showed that some disgruntled members had placed court injunction on it.

Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, a Sunyani-based legal practitioner and a leading member of the Party, who addressed the delegates, advised them to be patient as the leadership made efforts to find amicable solution to the challenges.

Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, said the election was critical and advised the candidates to come together and collectively take concrete decisions for the good of the Party.

He said it would be in the interest of the NPP if the delegates and the candidates buried their personal interests and allowed the elections to continue.

Meanwhile, the venue of the Congress had turned into a scene of carnival where hundreds of ecstatic NPP faithful had converged to support their respective candidates.

Dressed in Party paraphernalia and customised T-shirts of some of the candidates, the supporters sang and danced to brass band and instrumental music.

Almost all the 31 candidates had flooded the venue with their campaign posters.

The congress has created brisk business for some Party supporters who were selling a variety of NPP paraphernalia.

