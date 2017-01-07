The Independence Square in Accra has temporary transformed into the Parliament House as the 275 Parliamentarians are expected to congregate for the President-Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, and the Vice President-Elect Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to take the Oath of Office.

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA - The Independence Square in Accra has temporary transformed into the Parliament House as the 275 Parliamentarians are expected to congregate for the President-Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, and the Vice President-Elect Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to take the Oath of Office.



Nana Akufo Addo and Dr Bawumia are expected to take the Oath of Allegiance and Office which would be administered by the Chief Justice, Justice Theodora Georgina Wood.

Meanwhile thousands of Ghanaians trooped to the Square to savour the inauguration of the second President of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) political tradition under the fourth Republic of Ghana.

In accordance to the Danquah-Busia-Domo political tradition, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, takes over from former President, John Agyekum Kufuor, who was the first to emerge from the tradition as President of Ghana under the Fourth Republic from January 7, 2001 to January 6, 2009.

"Oh yes. Everybody is happy ... of course," remarked a beaming retired civil servant, who was obviously overawed by the huge and ecstatic crowd, mainly youths, donning NPP paraphernalia.

The stands flanking the Square were brimming with chanting Party faithful who never held back their emotions, cheering at NPP notables as the appear and take their seats.

The crowd was not all Ghanaian though. Others, bearing their respective national flags, came from sister African states to see their leaders share one of Ghana's historic moments.

