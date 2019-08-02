news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Akatsi (V/R), Aug. 02, GNA - Mr. Leo Nelson Adzidogah, Akatsi South District Chief Executive, has said he would win floating voters for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if given the nod to contest the Akatsi South Constituency parliamentary seat on the ticket of the Party.

The two-time parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the constituency said he had gathered experience to win more votes for the Party's presidential candidate and to snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress in 2020.

Mr. Adzodogah who is described as a grassroots champion said this when he filed his nomination forms to contest the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries in the Akatsi South constituency in the Volta Region.

“I am going into this contest because I have started with the President and I think that combination must continue. My delivery of projects as DCE for these three years in office is visible everywhere and all pointed to the fact that when the mandate is given me as the MP, I will do more to enhance the development of the area”.

The DCE said reports of disunity in the Party was untrue and charged his following to work hard and trust in God for victory.

“The NPP is more united than ever in this constituency. It is never true if someone says there is division in the party. We will organise unity convention to bring everybody on board for victory soon", he said.

In the 2016 parliamentary elections, Mr. Adzidogah polled 850 votes, representing 2.83 per cent of total valid votes as against NDC’S Bernard Ahiafor's 16,919 votes, representing 56.34 per cent.

The NPP will hold parliamentary primaries on 28th September, 2019 for "orphan" constituencies simultaneously across the country.

GNA