By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Coltar (E/R), Aug. 6, GNA – An aspiring Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Ayensuano Constituency, Mr Francis Teinor has appealed to the delegates to give him the nod to bring a resounding victory to the party in December 2020 elections.

Mr Teinor who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Coltar in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region stressed on the need to strengthen and train the branch executives to ensure that they were abreast with the laws and regulations of the party to discharge their work diligently.

He assured the delegates that he would ensure they collaborated to address every challenge they faced in the constituency.

Mr Teinor said he was far ahead of his contestants because over the years, he developed a personal relationship with everybody including; both NDC and New Patriotic Party members.

He indicated his readiness to defeat the current MP, Mr Samuel Ayeh-Paye come December 2020, if given the opportunity.

Mr Teinor said his main vision was to bring development to the people of Ayensuano and ensure that every community and village had access to basic social amenities such as potable water, good sanitation, improve access to health care and school.

Mr Teinor before picking forms to contest for the primaries was the Ayensuano constituency Vice Chairman of NDC.

He has also served as a branch secretary for four years for Mankron Presbyterian Primary in the constituency and has been the Assembly Member for Mankron electoral area for the past eight years.

Over 950 delegates are expected to vote in the Ayensuano constituency at the NDC primaries on August 24, 2019.

GNA