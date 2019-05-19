news, story, article

By Regina Atule, GNA



Damongo (SR), May 19, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised chiefs and people of the newly created Savannah Region to hold the region tight and with love to work harder for its development to eliminate poverty.

He said: "Now that you have your own region, hold it tight, work hard and develop it for the teeming youth to get employed as it is the surest way of eliminating poverty and other hardships for the benefit of all".

He gave the advice at the Wasipewura's Palace when he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Wasipe Traditional Area in the North Gonja District of the Savanna Region.

The visit was part of his tour of the six newly created regions, which seeks to establish a foundation for development in the regions.

The President commended the people for the good example showed in obedience to the rule of law from the submission of the petition through to the referendum and the creation of the region and assured that whatever it takes for the presidency to provide for the needed development would never elude the people.

He said he would continue to monitor activities of the region to ensure that the needed development took place to justify its creation.

The Gbenapewura sung-Bore I, a speaking on behalf of the Wasepewura, expressed confidence that the creation of the region would translate into accelerated development saying, "We are confident because we have a vibrant human resource base, abundant natural resources such as land and water, minerals, fossil fuel resources and above all a united front for a common purpose for a peaceful and hospitable environment".

The Wasipewura used the opportunity to invite prospective investors to relocate to the area to venture into agriculture by taking advantage of the excess land in the area.

He mentioned some challenges in the district, which included lack of district hospital, lack of tertiary institution, and absence of a bridge over the White Volta Lake and poor road network.

He also appealed for a smock weaving centre and the upgrading of the military training camp at Tidrope into a barracks.

Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways assured the people that work on the construction of a bridge over the White Volta Lake would commence before the end of the year.

He said plans were far advanced to continue the construction of the 56km road from Busunu to Daboya and the 70km road from Daboya to Mankarigu to facilitate movement and expressed the hope that the region would see an unprecedented development on roads.

The President also visited the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district where he addressed a durbar of chiefs and students at the Sawla Senior High school.

He encouraged the students to work hard, follow their ambition, hold on to their aspirations and be steadfast to help them realize their dreams.

He later inspected an ongoing new hospital building project at Sawla.

