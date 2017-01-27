By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA Wa, Jan. 27, GNA - A section of the public in the Upper West Region have expressed good will and high expectations for Mr. Sulemana Alhassan, the President's nominee for the position of Upper West Regional Minister. Many of those who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa have no doubt that Mr. Alhassan's past record as former Wa Municipal Director of Education and

Many of those who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa have no doubt that Mr. Alhassan's past record as former Wa Municipal Director of Education and former Headmaster of Wa Islamic Senior High School (SHS) makes him a very competent person for the job.

Mr. Adams Issahaku, the Upper West Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) referred to the nominee as one who was well known due to the various positions he held in the Region.

"His non-tribalistic nature and non-involvement in religious matters coupled with his firm nature in taking decisions is admired by all," he said.

On how Mr. Alhassan could help propel the development of the Region, the NDC Regional Organiser urged him to continue and ensure the completion of all projects started by the previous government.

He said it was only this way that the Region could experience real development that would impact on the quality of life of the people.

He said challenges faced by persons appointed to such positions included internal party struggle over resources and jobs especially contracts as well as bias criticisms from opposition.

He was however confident that Mr. Alhassan would overcome such challenges to succeed on his mandate.

Mr. Abdul- Aziz M. Suleman, Deputy Upper West Regional Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) described Mr. Alhassan as a hardworking man who was very supportive and influential in the Party's success in the Region.

"He is someone who does not discriminate and so will be able to bring together all facets of society together to work for the development of the Region," he said, adding that the President had made a good choice for the Region.

Mr. Suleman who is also the acting Regional Research and Elections Director said youth unemployment was a big issue in the Region and appealed to the nominee to look beyond government opportunities alone and explore other international opportunities and link-up the youth in the Region to take advantage of.

He also urged the nominee to complete all ongoing projects in the Region especially the Regional Hospital project to enable the people derive the benefit and not allow them to stall.

Mrs. Hajia Fusata Hamidu, the Wa Municipal Director of Education expressed joy that someone who understood the constraints in the educational sector got the nod to preside over the Region.

She was optimistic that Mr. Alhassan who is an educationist would be able to use his position to advocate for adequate resources for the sector to improve on education performance in the Region.

Some market women who also spoke to the GNA, expressed the hope that the nominee and his government would be able to improve on the poor road network in the Region so that food stuff from the rural areas could be easily transported to the Region.

