Accra, Jan 26, GNA - Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister Designate for Local Government and Rural Development has begun psyching the Ghanaian legislature, seeking its support to reform the laws to elect Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

Under the current regime, the President appoints the MMDCEs.

She said the Government would seek constitutional amendment to get Metropolitan, Municipal, District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) elected into office.

The move to reform the law from appointment to election of MMDCEs is on account of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s promise after victory in the 2016 elections.

He promised to consult traditional authorities in the country in the appointment of new MMDCEs until 2018 when elections would be held to fill the positions.

The President promised the country would in 2018 move to fully elected District Assembly

“...It is going to be done by the people of the districts and no longer by the nomination of the President,” President Akufo Addo had said.

In furtherance to the President’s promise, Hajia Alima during her vetting in Accra said: “we would come to parliament to amend them just like we would come to amend Article 243, which is also non-entrenched, and requires a 2/3 majority to vote to get it amended.”

The Minister Designate was confident that it would not be difficult to get the numbers as there were people on the minority side of parliament who would vote for DCEs to get elected.

She called on Members of Parliament to support the bill on the reform when it was presented to the House to enhance their support to development projects in the constituencies.

She said: “For instance, parliament’s role is actually legislation but we all want to do development programmes in our constituencies because at the constituency level, people are looking for development.

“Therefore, if we have a DCE who is supporting development in the constituency and accountable to the people, I think that is the best way to go for it.”

She said when given the nod, the Government would initiate the process for the amendment.

When queried about a directive, she issued to dismiss MMDCs in the immediate past Mahama Administration, Hajia Alima said she was directed by the president to do so in accordance with the constitution and the provisions in the transitional act.

“In the constitution, Article 58(1) says the executive authority of Ghana shall be vested in the president and shall be exercised in accordance with the provision of this constitution.

“Then it goes to Article 58(3), which states that subject to the provisions of this constitution, the functions conferred on the president by clause 1of this article maybe exercised by him either directly or through officers subordinate to him.

“In the letter dated 9 January, the president wrote to me, Alima Mahama, directing that I be his representative to take charge of affairs of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

“Following on that, he directed that by virtue of the powers vested in him in article 243(3), he was revoking appointments of DCEs and, therefore, I should go ahead and send out that letter – which I did.”

The Minister Designate urged the MMDCEs to work to maintain peace with MPs and not to hold on to the MPs share of the Common Fund and other resources from the Central Government

She cautioned would-be MMDCEs not to hold on to the MPs Common Fund, stressing that they should release the MP’s share of the Common Fund that has been duly transferred to the District office.

