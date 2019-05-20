news, story, article

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA

Accra, May 20, GNA - Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information says the Akufo-Addo administration views reports that evaluate the performance of the government as a good “feedback” which enables it to appraise its progress in governance.

He said such reports also enabled the government to assess its progress of work in creating prosperity and equal opportunity for all as stated in the governing New Patriotic Party’s 2016 manifesto.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday in Accra, Mr Oppong Nkrumah cited the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) report, released on May 13, 2019, which had disclosed that “Ghana under the watch of President Akufo-Addo is experiencing among others, strong growth and it will be difficult for the opposition National Democratic Congress, under former President John Dramani Mahama, to portray itself as the better custodian of Ghana’s economy, especially as the country’s growth outlook looks fairly strong.

He said a similar report released not long ago by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, also shared similar contents and outlook, and that the Akufo-Addo administration “welcomes” them.

“For us this report is a reflection of the situation on the ground and confirms what a good number of Ghanaians already see and feel. Government will continue to study these and other reports with a view to continuing the good work and review policies where necessary.

However, the administration reiterates its commitment to executing the change agenda, which as assessed by some external organisations including the EIU, would lead to a re-election of the administration in election 2020, the Information Minister said.

“Government assures the good people of this country that it remains committed to fulfilling its campaign promises notably; the rebuilding of a strong economy, the developing and executing of strong flagship programmes, as well as the transforming of various aspects of our national life”, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said.

He pointed out that the government, specifically, intended to maintain a strong economic foundation and outlook, and to ensure that political stability and security was not compromised in the short term and in the run up to the 2020 elections.

Government would also ensure that gradually, more and more Ghanaians benefited increasingly from the national cake, as well as guard against the risks highlighted in the report “in order not to compromise on our collective progress”.

