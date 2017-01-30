By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA Accra, Jan. 30, GNA - Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba, the Minister designate of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has announced that the Ministry would create a national database for all head porters popularly called ‘Kayeyee’. She said the Ministry would support them with employable skills to realise their potentials through short to long term training, saying

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA - Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba, the Minister designate of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has announced that the Ministry would create a national database for all head porters popularly called ‘Kayeyee’.

She said the Ministry would support them with employable skills to realise their potentials through short to long term training, saying ‘‘we shall provide them with start-up capital to establish their own businesses’’.

Madam Djaba said the Ministry had started the data collection process in Accra and Tema for the Greater Accra Region and would be conducted nationally upon her approval.

Madam Djaba made this known when she appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday for vetting.

She said though some head porters had learnt various vocations such as hairdressing, soap-making, and beads-making among other things, however, they needed financial support to establish their own businesses in order to be financially independent.

She said the collection of the database would include young boys involved in truck-pushing as well as housemaids so that they could be captured into its system for proper monitoring and regulation.

She stated that there would be an inter-ministerial committee that would enable other ministries to make inputs into the data collection process and thus expressed optimism that the National Identification registration exercise would be useful in this endeavour.

With regard to how she would deal with child trafficking, the nominee said Ghana had ratified the International Treaty to protect children’s rights, which ended up in the enactment of the Children’s Act and Children’s Protection Act aimed at protecting children from abuse and danger.

The nominee noted that the issue of child trafficking bordered on poverty, therefore, her Ministry would work towards providing them with one-hot meal a day.

‘‘We shall look at this issue of child trafficking seriously, especially in the fishing and farming communities as well as galamsey areas because children are often used as labourers, and some serving as bread winners for their families thereby making them susceptible to accidents.

‘‘In Senya Breku where I did a research on child labour, there were some children who were asked to pick fingerlings from the nets in the sea but they ended up cutting their fingers and sometimes get drowned in the process,’’ she said.

She said parents who gave out their children for such dangerous work should be educated as a mechanism for curbing the menace, adding that every child-of-school-going age deserved to be in school.

With regard to the methodology for sharing the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), she said the LEAP was mechanism for eradicating poverty in the society through cash transfer and, therefore, the Ministry would work together with the Social Welfare Department to identify the beneficiaries devoid of any partisan interest.

Commenting on the issue of delayed payment of the School Feeding Grant, the nominee said plans were far advanced to settle all arrears to caterers and announced that the programme would be expanded to provide coverage from1.5 million to three million in the ensuing years.

