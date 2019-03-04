news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Fodome (V/R), March 4, GNA - Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy, has said government would continue to introduce interventions that would benefit all citizens.

He said there is the need for the citizenry to support government's efforts at distributing crucial interventions and continue to keep the leadership in prayers.

Mr Amewu said this at the burial service for the late Togbe Gbedegleme Honu III, Paramount Chief of Fodome Traditional Area, in the Hohoe Municipality.

He said a key intervention was government's free Senior High School policy aimed at making education accessible to all and urged the people to take advantage of it to prepare for the future.

The Minister donated GH¢10,000, and assorted drinks to the bereaved family on behalf of the New Patriotic Party and was honoured for his continuous support towards the area's development.

The late Togbega Gbedegleme Honu, an educationist, donated 900 acres of land for the construction of a permanent campus for the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), and also credited with efforts at the elevation of the area to a paramountcy.

Reverend Emmanuel Amegyi, Chaplain of the Akatsi Diocese of the Catholic Church, in a sermon called on the people to emulate the "sacrificial spirit" of the late Togbega Gbedegleme who offered his only son to be ordained as a priest of the Catholic Church.

GNA