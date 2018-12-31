news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA - The Vice president has touted government’s achievement over the past 23 months in a Facebook comment.

The vice president wrote: “As we come to the end of 2018, we have to thank God for all his mercies. We are thankful for what God has made possible for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo and the NPP to accomplish during our first two years in office. In particular

He mentioned some of the promises the government had delivered as the Free SHS to reduce the hardship on parents.

‘We promised to restore teacher training allowances to reduce the hardship on teacher trainees and we have delivered. We promised to restore nursing training allowances to reduce the hardship on nursing trainees and we have delivered.

We promised to establish a Zongo Development Fund and we have delivered. We promised a renewed focus on agriculture through the Planting For Food and Jobs programme and we have delivered.”

“We promised to issue National ID Cards and we are delivering. We promised to implement a National Property Digital Address System and we have delivered. We promised to digitise the clearance of goods at the ports through paperless ports and we have delivered.

We promised to establish three Development Authorities (Northern, Middle Belt and Coastal) and we have delivered. We promised a One District One Factory program and we are delivering.”

“We promised a One Village One Dam program and we are delivering. We promised a One District One Warehouse program and we are delivering. We promised to implement a Nation Builders Corps program to reduce the hardships on the graduate unemployed and we have delivered

We promised to implement a National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program to provide support and reduce hardships of entrepreneurs and we have delivered. We promised to rehabilitate VALCO to resume operations and we have delivered.”

“We promised to leverage our natural resources to obtain a $2 billion innovative infrastructure financing arrangement with Sinohydro and we have delivered. We promised to establish integrated bauxite and aluminium industry and we are delivering.

We promised to implement mobile money interoperability and we have delivered. We promised to reduce electricity prices and we have delivered.

‘We promised to reduce the hardship in obtaining a driver’s license and we have delivered. We promised to reduce the hardship in obtaining a passport and we have delivered.

We promised to reduce the hardships in renewing the national health insurance and we have delivered. We promised to establish an Office of the Special Prosecutor on Corruption and we have delivered.”

“We promised to revive Ghana’s railways and we are on course. We promised a transparent allocation of Ghana’s oil blocs and we have delivered.

We promised to reverse the trend of declining economic growth and we have delivered. We promised to restore discipline in the management of our public finances and we have delivered with lower fiscal deficits.”

“We promised to pass a fiscal Responsibility Act and we have delivered. We promised to establish a Fiscal Council and we have delivered, and we promised to establish a Financial Stability Council and we have delivered. We promised to reduce inflation to single digits and we have delivered.

We promised to reduce interest rates and we are delivering. We promised to keep our exchange rate relatively stable even in the midst of global volatilities and we have delivered.”

“We promised to reverse Ghana’s trade position with the rest of the world from deficit to surplus and we have delivered. We promised to reduce taxes and we reduced and abolished 17 different taxes in two years and we have delivered.

We promised to revive the NHIS and we have cleared the GHC1.2 billion arrears inherited under the NHIS. The NHIS is working again. We have delivered. We promised to move away from a predominance of sole sourcing to tendering in procurement and we have delivered.”

“We promised to bring about a change from destructive ‘galamsey’ activities to a more regulated small scale mining activities and we have delivered. We promised to reduce the hardships of the disabled and increase the share of the DACF to persons with disabilities by 50%. We have delivered.

We promised to double the Capitation Grant and we have delivered. We promised to create six new regions and we have delivered.”

“It has been two years of hard but fruitful work for the people of Ghana. We thank God for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It has been an honour for me Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to serve as his Vice-President.”

“We look forward to a blossoming 2019. Happy New Year in advance.”

GNA