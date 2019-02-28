news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - The government has given strong backing to police investigations into an intercepted audio recording, containing explosive comments, said to have been made by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo at a meeting with his party’s communicators.

He was heard talk about plans to attack constitutional and legal entities and to cause mayhem.

Mr. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Information Minister, said matters of security were critical to the cohesion and stability of the state and therefore the need to treat the contents of the tape with seriousness.

If proven to be true, it would mean that, politically-exposed persons, their families, and associates of the ruling party, women and children, were at risk.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah, at a press briefing in Accra, said the government “takes very seriously”, any attempt to attack the Electoral Commission, the National Peace Council or any conspiracy to deploy violence and panic through kidnappings and mob attacks using vigilante groups to create insecurity.

“The government urges all stakeholders of our democracy not to take a dim view of acts that have the potential to undermine the nation’s democracy.

“Leadership from across the political and civil society landscape should as a matter of urgency take a keen interest in complementing the efforts of the state in further deepening our democracy and security”, he added

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah underlined their commitment to act in accordance with the law and best practice, to preserve the nation’s security.

They would deal resolutely with any persons found culpable in an attempt to create confusion.

He invited every well-meaning Ghanaian to support the investigation, preferably done with the support of the necessary international acoustic analysts to determine the validity of the audio recording.

Steps should be taken to ensure the security of persons and institutions mentioned in the tape.

The Minister pledged to continue to provide the security agencies with the vital resources – tools and equipment to perform – stop any conspiracy to commit crime or acts that could create a state of insecurity.

The Akufo-Addo Administration would not renege on its responsibility to maintain peace and security in the society.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah dismissed accusations by the NDC of the government bugging its offices.

Eavesdropping on people, political parties and their leadership breached the constitutional provisions on privacy of individuals and organizations and was something they would never do.

He labelled accusation as tasteless and a desperate attempt by the party to bring into disrepute queries about the validity and origin of the conspiratorial conversation.

The practice of accusing the state - portray to the global community of democratic watchers that the state was involved in some illegality was unpatriotic, which had the potential of undermining the growing respect Ghana’s democracy and the rule of law.

“Whilst President Akufo-Addo’s Administration cannot speak for past administrations, including the immediate past NDC administration, this administration does not and has not bugged offices of political parties, its key actors, individuals or organizations for that matter.”

GNA