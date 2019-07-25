news, story, article

Ajumako (C/R), July 25, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has underlined his unswerving determination to fix the development challenges facing the country to make things better for every Ghanaian.

"My desire for this nation is to work towards bringing development to all comers of this nation."

He was addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of the Ajumako Traditional Area at Ajumako as part of his three day working visit to the Central Region.

He told the gathering that the introduction of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy was not to win votes but to improve the human resource base for accelerated development.

The intervention, he noted, had brought tremendous relief to many a Ghanaian children, who otherwise would have struggled to access secondary education.

He added that the policy was going to help build an elite society for the future.

President Akufo-Addo touched on the new education curriculum and university policy and said these were aimed at reforming the educational sector to meet international standards.

It is only when the educational system is well-structured to meet changing trends that an enlightened society would be created for the required development to take place.

He assured the people of Ajumako-Enyan- Essiam that they would soon get their share of the one district one factory, and called for strong support of all to make this a dream come true.

Nana Odeefo Afrankwa III, Paramount Chief of Breman Essiam, appealed to the government to give the Ajumako campus of the University of Education Winneba, autonomy and name it ‘University of Languages and Culture.’

This would demand expansion of the infrastructure to enable it to serve as a centre for the learning of Ghanaian, African and other foreign languages.

He also called for the establishment of an Agricultural College at Essiam to train extension officers for the successful implementation of the government's flagship projects - Planting for Food, Planting for Export and Rural Development.

Odeefuo Afrankwa, additionally, requested that facilitiers at the Ajumako district hospital were expanded, medical specialists posted to place and construction of residential accommodation for the staff improve health care delivery in the area.

He applauded the President for the fee-free SHS policy, the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) and the one district one factory programmes, which he said, were helping to change the lives of many Ghanaians.

