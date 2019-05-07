news, story, article

Wechieu (UW), May 7, GNA – Naa Alhaji Imoro Nandomy-Gomah II, Paramount Chief of Wechieu Traditional Area, has called on government to redeem its pledge of building one dam in every village to facilitate dry season farming in northern Ghana.

The traditional ruler said he and his people were waiting anxiously for the delivery of the dams under the One Village One Dam (1V1D) policy to expand their agricultural activities.

Naa Nandomy-Gomah made the call when the Upper West Regional Minister Dr Hafiz Bin-Salih paid a courtesy call on him to formally introduce himself as the new Regional Minister.

He said the rainy season was fast approaching and urged government to expedite action on the construction of the dams for collection and storage of water for the dry season.

The Regional Minister, Dr Bin-Salih in a reaction said the dams were given out to contractors for work to begin, but most of them were not from Upper West Region causing the apparent delay.

According to the Minister, he planned summoning them to find out why they were delaying the construction works.

He said he would have no other option than to take away the contracts from any of them, who would give flimsy excuses for the delay of work.

The Minister and his entourage later went to Gadi D/A Primary Basic School which was affected by rainstorm to access the extent of damage.

GNA